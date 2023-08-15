Illinois law enforcement agencies enforcing impaired driving campaign

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County Sheriff and the Illinois State Police are partnering with law enforcement agencies across Illinois to stop impaired driving and save lives over the end of summer and the busy Labor Day weekend.

"Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we're asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they'll be drinking or using other impairing substances," said Sheriff Gary Caruana. "Let's make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists: Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving."

The high-visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign goes from August 18 through the early-morning hours of September 5.

During this time period motorists will see more roadside safety checks, officers on the road, and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving.

In addition to looking for drunk drivers, police will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement, especially at night when seat belt usage rates are typically at their lowest.