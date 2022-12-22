 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Illinois job growth improves in all 14 Metro Areas in November

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing (fourteen areas); Mining and Construction, Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Education and Health Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (ten areas); Government (nine areas); Retail Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas each).

In Rockford, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8% in November 2022 from 6.5% in November 2021. The last time the November rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.7%.

Total nonfarm employment increased by +5,600 over the year.

