Illinois job growth improves in all 14 Metro Areas in November

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing (fourteen areas); Mining and Construction, Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Education and Health Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (ten areas); Government (nine areas); Retail Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas each).
In Rockford, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8% in November 2022 from 6.5% in November 2021. The last time the November rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.7%.
Total nonfarm employment increased by +5,600 over the year.