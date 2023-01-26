Illinois invests $2.6 million in Rockford's aviation mechanic training, pipeline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker, AAR Corp, and local officials announced a $2.6 million investment to support and expand workforce training and pipeline development.
The investment will support 80 apprenticeships at AAR's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Rockford International Airport (RFD.)
The announcement builds on Illinois' investments that helped AAR Corp's workforce strategy by increasing the number of aviation mechanics hired from 85 in 2019 to 350 in 2023.
“When we invest in Rockford’s airport and the programs it boasts, we invest in Rockford’s people — advancing opportunity for every Northern Illinoisan,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Illinois is already a transportation powerhouse, and by working in close collaboration with our state’s powerhouse aviation companies, we are laying the groundwork to keep our communities connected, and competitive, for years to come.”
Illinois' $5.2 million cumulative investment from 2022-2023 meets the growing demand in the aviation mechanic pipeline.
Through AAR's workforce strategy, the funding will support employee advancement training, hiring of training personnel, and strengthens partnerships with Rock Valley College and Northern Illinois high schools.
“AAR works diligently with educational partners, like Rock Valley College, to create career paths in aviation maintenance,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President, and CEO.
“We’re grateful for the State’s investment in these initiatives. Not only does the grant enable our efforts to go further, it’s also a testament to the positive impact workforce development efforts have on individuals, community, and industry.”
“AAR’s workforce strategy has strengthened the region’s robust aviation ecosystem by forging partnerships between the state, local governments, businesses, workforce and education partners,” said DCEO Acting Director Kristin A. Richards.
“Rockford and the surrounding region are creating a truly comprehensive pipeline of aviation mechanics to help meet the needs of a growing industry.”
AAR offers an expansive array of classes, including:
- High school courses,
- Aviation Sheet Metal course at Olive Harvey College in Chicago
- The AAR Fellows Program in partnership with the Rock Valley College and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance
- Development of a new Airframe and Powerpoint test prep course that prepares current AAR employees with resources for the FAA knowledge, oral, and practical exams
“I’m grateful to Governor Pritzker for once again making sure Rockford has what it needs to thrive,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
“The investments in the AAR training and workforce development are critical projects to our community and our residents.”
RFD supports more than 21,476 jobs and accounts for about $4.7 billion in economic impact.
With companies like United Airlines and AAR headquartered in Illinois, building the aviation industry's pipeline enhances Illinois' reputation as a global aviation leader.
An industry report estimates that over 600,000 maintenance technicians will be needed globally in the next few years.
"The Chicago-Rockford International Airport is a strong economic driver in the region, creating thousands of jobs," said State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).
"This investment in AAR supports the continued economic impact and job creation of the airport by creating a strong pipeline of aviation mechanics and expanding opportunities for Illinoisans."
"This investment helps create good-paying jobs and bolster the Rockport Airport's economic impact and the transportation sector as a whole," said State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford).
"By focusing investments on high-demand and high paying careers, we are both expanding opportunities for Illinoisans while helping meet a critical industry need in the aviation sector."
"Rockford's airport is a bedrock of economic activity in the state and the region," said State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).
"Thanks to investments by Governor Pritzker, and AAR's ongoing commitment to creating a strong workforce pipeline, we're strengthening the workforce and the airport's reputation as a global economic power house."
Investments in aviation workforce training build on the Pritzker administration's efforts to create more career training opportunities for state residents in various industries.
Illinois also has a goal of expanding apprenticeship programs, which help residents secure well-paying jobs.