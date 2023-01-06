Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban, Heads to Senate

Springfield (WREX) - The Illinois House of Representatives pass HB 5855, also known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act".
The bill makes it illegal to own, sell or make an assault weapons.
It would also prohibit the purchase of most individuals under 21 from buying firearms in the state.
And it would ban you from owning, selling, or making extended magazines for weapons.
After days of continuing negotiations, it passed 64 to 43.
Supporters of the assault ban made their voices heard in Springfield, some saying those weapons are too dangerous to be justified as a source of protection.
"Assault weapons aren't used for protection, they're used for designed for one purpose to kill as many people as possible and fast. Where is the justice for people who have lost their loved ones to gun violence. I ask again do you have a soul?," echoed Mary Diedonne-Hill, a gun violence survivor.
Local Illinois House Representative of the 89th District, Andrew Chesney, voted against the assault ban.
In a statement to 13 WREX Chesney says, "I voted against the firearm ban, SB 2226. This law deeply infringes on our Constitutional right to bear arms. It does nothing to address the issue of rising crime in our state and forces law-abiding citizens to be subject to severe government overreach. I will always stand behind the Second Amendment right to bear arms.”
The bill now heads to the Illinois Senate before it can become law.
Governor J.B Pritzker took to Twitter, saying he hopes to work with State Senators so he can have a bill on his desk and sign it as soon as possible.
For the full text of HB 5855, visit: https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=5855&GAID=16&LegID=141830&SpecSess=&Session=
For Representative Andrew Chesney's complete statement, visit:https://repchesney.com/2023/01/06/chesney-statement-on-unconstitutional-firearm-ban/
For Governor Pritzker's twitter response visit: https://twitter.com/GovPritzker/status/1611258597073092610