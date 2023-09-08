Illinois honors opioid recovery during National Recovery Month

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago skyline will glow purple now through September 14 as the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) joins the global campaign raising awareness for opioid recovery.

In honor of September as National Recovery Month, the agency plans plentiful public education programs for Illinois residents.

"IDHS is deeply committed to preventing overdose deaths and to helping people throughout their recovery journey," states IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.

"We recognize the many systemic inequities that have, too often, created barriers to treatment," Hou says. "IDHS is actively working on reducing these barriers."

In addition to calling for Illinois residents to join the 13,000 IDHS staff in wearing purple for the month, the agency encourages the public to support families and communities in remembrance of those who have lost their lives.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reports 3,212 Illinois overdose deaths were reversed while its funded treatment services assisted over 40,000 people who suffered from substance use disorders.

Additionally, over 126,000 people in Illinois have been trained to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose through organizations enrolled in IDHS.

With refreshed public awareness, and IDHS' continued production of naloxone — i.e., Narcan —, the agency honors National Recovery Month.