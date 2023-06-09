 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois health department reports low levels of COVID-19 statewide

  • Updated
  • 0
Trust in childhood vaccines holds steady, despite skepticism of Covid-19 vaccines, survey finds

Most adults say that the MMR vaccine's preventative health benefits are high and the risk of side effects is low, a new survey says.

 Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

ROCKFORD— All 102 counties in Illinois are reported at low levels of COVID-19 for hospitalizations according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. This comes after the state and nation's Public Health Emergencies reached its expiration dates on May 11th. 

The new CDC system says that counties are ranked at low levels of COVIS-19 if hospitalization is below 10 per 10,000 in a given week. 

The FDA and CDC recommend that individuals over the age of 65 or are immunocompromised are eligible for their second bivalent COVID booster between 2 and 4 months of their first bivalent COVID booster. 

Tags

Recommended for you