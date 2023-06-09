Illinois health department reports low levels of COVID-19 statewide

ROCKFORD— All 102 counties in Illinois are reported at low levels of COVID-19 for hospitalizations according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. This comes after the state and nation's Public Health Emergencies reached its expiration dates on May 11th.
The new CDC system says that counties are ranked at low levels of COVIS-19 if hospitalization is below 10 per 10,000 in a given week.
The FDA and CDC recommend that individuals over the age of 65 or are immunocompromised are eligible for their second bivalent COVID booster between 2 and 4 months of their first bivalent COVID booster.