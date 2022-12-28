Illinois grocery tax to return in summer 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Expect to pay more at the grocery store in 2023.
Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies will make their return in 2023.
The state's budget suspended the tax on grocery items for a period of one year, but that 1% tax will return on July 1, 2023.
The tax was suspended for 12 months on items that included “food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the premises where it is sold.”
Alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, candy and food prepared for immediate consumption were not included in the grocery tax suspension.