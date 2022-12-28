Illinois grocery tax to return in summer 2023

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level
fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is
inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady
below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall
below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 8.5 feet
until further notice.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois grocery tax to return in summer 2023

  • 0
groceries generic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Expect to pay more at the grocery store in 2023.

Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies will make their return in 2023.

The state's budget suspended the tax on grocery items for a period of one year, but that 1% tax will return on July 1, 2023.

The tax was suspended for 12 months on items that included “food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the premises where it is sold.”

Alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, candy and food prepared for immediate consumption were not included in the grocery tax suspension.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you