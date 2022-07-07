Illinois' grocery tax suspension impact

ROCKFORD - Illinois' one year grocery tax suspension took into effect last week which removed the one percent tax on food.
Illinois halted their grocery tax along with other taxes to give relief to consumers from the rise of inflation.
The deduction has people wondering if the city's revenue will be impacted from the loss of the sales tax revenue.
The mayor of Loves Park says the state's general revenue fund will replace the missing grocery tax sales.
"What they're doing is the same dollar amount that would've come through to the municipalities by the one percent sales tax, is being substituted or being replaced by funds from the general revenue fund," said Greg Jury, Mayor of Loves Park.
The one percent sales tax will go back into effect June 30, 2023.