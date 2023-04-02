Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker assesses Belvidere tornado damage

BELVIDERE — Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker visited the Apollo Theatre Sunday morning to get a look at the damage caused by an EF-1 tornado which struck on Friday night.
Over 200 people were inside the historic theatre and concert venue when the roof collapsed, five of the 48 who were injured remain in critical condition Sunday.
During a press conference outside of the theatre Sunday morning, Pritzker announced the state's Disaster Proclamation for Boone County, in an effort to get more resources to those affected by the tornado.
Gov. Pritzker says he is thankful for all those who stepped up during the incident to help those trapped inside as he wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.
"I'm tremendously grateful to the residents here in Belvidere and to the concertgoers who risked their lives on Friday night to pull people out of the rubble and the wreckage after the EF one tornado,” said Pritzker.
Fred Livingston Jr. lost his life during the roof collapse. Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris sends his condolences to the family.
"It is melancholy. We lost a resident here, Fred Livingston Jr. Certainly, my heart goes out to his family, that's a tragedy. On the other note, this could've been a lot worse,” said Morris.
Gov. Pritzker was joined at the Apollo Theatre by State Senator Steve Stadelman and State Rep. Dave Vella. Vella was outside of the Apollo Theatre minutes after the chaos began.
"All I could do was help comfort those who need it and offer support," Vella says. "I'm just very proud of the men and women who risked their lives to save others."
A Go Fund Me is currently online in support of the family of Fred Livingston Jr.