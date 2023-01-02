Illinois gas tax increase hits the wallet for drivers

New Years Day brings an increase in driving expenses to the State of Illinois. After a 6 month pause to the gas tax increases, the Illinois gas tax increased by 3.2 cents per gallon, totaling the gas tax to 42.4 cents a gallon.
According to AAA, the Illinois gas tax is the highest in the entire Midwest, and the second highest in the nation, coming behind California.
Several travelers driving through the Stateline are avoiding purchasing gas in Illinois, and instead filling up their tanks in neighboring states.
"You know cause it makes a difference, when you're certainly traveling, I mean that's a big cost hike for people that travel like us," said Greg Baugher, a traveler stopping at the Belvidere Oasis.
"You can see about a 50 cent difference from where we come from Wisconsin, we make sure we fill up before we leave the state," said Baugher.
The Illinois gas tax increase was originally introduced in 2019, raising in small increments according to inflation numbers. With no increase happening in 2022, drivers will see a second smaller increase this year on July 1st. Prior to 2019, the gas tax was locked at 19 cents a gallon since 2000.
Gas taxes go entirely towards transportation infrastructure, which is why one local traveler believes bringing the tax back is important.
"I think its going to balance out, its probably a good decision to take it off for a while but we need our infrastructure," said Tom O'Brien, a traveler from Chicago.
"We got to bring it back to make sure we have roads that don't have pot holes...we got to make sure we have bridges replaced," said O'Brien.