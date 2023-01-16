 Skip to main content
Illinois gas prices up almost eight cents, diesel prices fall nationally

  • Updated
Gas pump Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, a gas pump is filling up a vehicle at a Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. U.S. gas prices have dropped towards $3 a gallon, with global gas prices having steadily dropped since June. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

 Brandon Bell

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

Locally, average prices in the Stateline have risen about 8 cents per gallon in the last week. 

The national average is up almost 15 cents per gallon from a month ago and is about 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"We've seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer."

Some of the lowest prices in our area, as of 2:00 p.m.:

Rockford - Gas Depot, $3.35

Freeport - Casey's, $3.28

Belvidere - Speedway, $3.45

Rochelle - Rochelle FAST STOP Express, $2.99

Dixon - Murphy USA, $2.94

