Illinois gas prices rise for the fifth straight week

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with the average price being $3.49 a gallon on January 30.
The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5."
"January's weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
"But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won't catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two."