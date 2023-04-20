Illinois Gaming Board welcomes new class of agents, 2 assigned to Rockford

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Gaming Board welcomed six new gaming agent trainees to the agency Thursday during a law enforcement basic training graduation ceremony in Springfield.
Hiring and training new agents is part is part of the Board's effort to ensure fair gaming practices throughout the state.
“We are proud to bring this new class onboard as we work to provide the additional staffing needed for the growing number of casinos, video gaming and sports wagering across Illinois,” said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. “All IGB divisions are working diligently to keep pace with the rapidly evolving and expanding gaming industry in Illinois.”
The new gaming agent trainees and casino assignments include:
Rockford: Colin Brinkmeier and Joshua Wright
Peoria: Benjamin Joerger
Joliet: Kenneth Fox
Des Plaines: Taliyah Ivy
- St. Louis: Brent Buckles
This is the IGB's first police graduating class since July 2019.
There are currently 12 casinos, 45,000 video gaming terminals and nine sportsbooks in Illinois — which generated more than $1.4 billon in tax revenue to state and local communities in 2022.
The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency, overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of gambling while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities.
For those interested in pursuing job opportunities with the IGB, please visit Illinois Gaming Board's Employment Board.