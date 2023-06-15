Illinois Gaming Board approves temporary casino extensions for Rockford, Waukegan

During its June 15 public meeting, the Illinois Gaming Board approved Chicago casino license applicant Bally's Chicago Operating Company, LLC. to continue preparing its site for gaming and hiring the employees needed to operate a casino.
The Board also:
- Approved a one-year extension for FHR-Illinois LLC to operate The Temporary by American Place Casino in Waukegan while it constructs its permanent casino facility.
The extension allows for a temporary casino facility to operate until February 17, 2026.
- Approved a one-year extension for 815 Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Rockford Casino (“HRCR”) to operate the Rockford Casino – A Hard Rock Opening Act while it constructs its permanent casino facility.
The three-year extension allows for a temporary casino open until November 10, 2024.
- Approved the renewal of a four-year Casino Owners License for Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel. The Rock Island casino began operations in 1992
“The Board’s determination of preliminary suitability for Bally’s Chicago Casino is a significant, but not final, step in the regulatory process to open a casino in the City of Chicago,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “The IGB will continue to work with Bally’s Chicago and other stakeholders to complete the remaining statutory requirements in an efficient, ethical and compliant manner.”
Illinois is home to 13 casinos, more than 8,300 licensed video gaming establishments and ten sportsbooks. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.
For more information on the Board's June 15 meeting, go to their website.