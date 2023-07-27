Illinois Gaming Board approves license for a Rockford Sportsbook

During a scheduled meeting Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) considered several points including the approval of a sportsbook at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford.

Before sports wagering can be offered in-person or online, the casino must obey IGB rules.

“The Board and staff continue their important work to implement the landmark gaming expansion law and regulate Illinois’ robust and evolving statewide gaming industry in an ethical, transparent, compliant, and efficient manner,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

The IGB also granted more than 230 new gaming licenses and issued a license to Hard Rock Casino Rockford and a sports wagering management service provider license.

"We are excited to add sports betting as the latest amenity to Hard Rock Casino Rockford -- The Opening Act. We are very appreciative of the IGB's hard work and diligence to get us to this point. We still have work to do as we finalize our internal controls and begin hiring and training. We are hopeful to launch sports betting within the next couple of months, " said Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

At the board meeting, the IGB did the following:

Provided 815 Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Rockford a master sports wager operator license.

Licensed Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC as a management service provider to manage retail and online sports wagering.





Determined DGC IL, LLC as the only qualitfied applicant and winning bidder in the competitive selection for an online-only sports wagering license under section 25-45 of the Illinois Sports Wagering Act. DGC IL, LLC will now undergo the normal licensing determination process.





The IGB denied licenses for: Video Gaming 2 video gaming locations 1 terminal operator license Casinos 3 Level 3 denials casino occupational licenses





Granted more than 233 new gaming licenses and other approvals for casino gambling, video gaming, and sports wagering along with renewal of existing licenses. For video gaming, licenses are approved for: 109 video gaming locations 4 terminal handlers 1 technician For casinos, licenses are approved for: Two Level 1 casino occupational licenses 44 Level 2 casino occupational licenses 43 Level 3 casino occupational licenses 1 casino supplier license 27 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses.



“Sports betting has become more popular in the last couple of years, and this will make the Hard Rock Casino a more attractive entertainment draw for the region,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “Keeping the business in Illinois and in Rockford specifically gives residents the new opportunity to participate in sports betting locally and gives our area more economic opportunities.”

Illinois is home to 13 casinos, more than 8,400 licensed video gaming establishments and nine sportsbooks.

Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.