Illinois Gaming Board approves license for a Rockford Sportsbook

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Valley,
or 7 miles southwest of Belvidere, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Kirkland, New Milford,
Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 113 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone
and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 839 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
nearly stationary thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen northwest of Rockford.
- Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these
storms. Additional storms may move into the area over the
next 1 to 2 hours.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney
Park, Roscoe, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit,
Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport and Cary.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockton, moving
east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Illinois Gaming Board approves license for a Rockford Sportsbook

  Updated
  • 0
Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock casino to open in October 2021
By Breane Lyga

The IGB also granted more than 230 new gaming licenses and issued a license to Hard Rock Casino Rockford and a sports wagering management service provider license.

During a scheduled meeting Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) considered several points including the approval of a sportsbook at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford.

Before sports wagering can be offered in-person or online, the casino must obey IGB rules.

“The Board and staff continue their important work to implement the landmark gaming expansion law and regulate Illinois’ robust and evolving statewide gaming industry in an ethical, transparent, compliant, and efficient manner,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

The IGB also granted more than 230 new gaming licenses and issued a license to Hard Rock Casino Rockford and a sports wagering management service provider license. 

"We are excited to add sports betting as the latest amenity to Hard Rock Casino Rockford -- The Opening Act. We are very appreciative of the IGB's hard work and diligence to get us to this point. We still have work to do as we finalize our internal controls and begin hiring and training. We are hopeful to launch sports betting within the next couple of months, " said Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

At the board meeting, the IGB did the following:

  • Provided 815 Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Rockford a master sports wager operator license.
  • Licensed Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC as a management service provider to manage retail and online sports wagering.

  • Determined DGC IL, LLC as the only qualitfied applicant and winning bidder in the competitive selection for an online-only sports wagering license under section 25-45 of the Illinois Sports Wagering Act. DGC IL, LLC will now undergo the normal licensing determination process.

  • The IGB denied licenses for:
    • Video Gaming
      • 2 video gaming locations
      • 1 terminal operator license
    • Casinos
      • 3 Level 3 denials casino occupational licenses

  • Granted more than 233 new gaming licenses and other approvals for casino gambling, video gaming, and sports wagering along with renewal of existing licenses.
    • For video gaming, licenses are approved for:
      • 109 video gaming locations
      • 4 terminal handlers
      • 1 technician
    • For casinos, licenses are approved for:
      • Two Level 1 casino occupational licenses
      • 44 Level 2 casino occupational licenses
      • 43 Level 3 casino occupational licenses
      • 1 casino supplier license
      • 27 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses.

“Sports betting has become more popular in the last couple of years, and this will make the Hard Rock Casino a more attractive entertainment draw for the region,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “Keeping the business in Illinois and in Rockford specifically gives residents the new opportunity to participate in sports betting locally and gives our area more economic opportunities.”

Illinois is home to 13 casinos, more than 8,400 licensed video gaming establishments and nine sportsbooks.

Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

