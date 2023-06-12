Illinois fiscal year 2024 budget invests millions in education, how its impacting RPS 205

ROCKFORD — Governor JB Pritzker signed the fiscal year 2024 budget into law with a large portion of that money going toward education.
$350 million in Evidence-Based Funding for K-12 grade students is providing Rockford Public Schools District 205 resources to fund programs to improve every students' learning.
Dr. Ehren Jarrett, Superintendent at Rockford Public Schools explains, “It allows us to give resources to our schools across the board but also more dollars to students who have the greatest need, so our students that have the highest percentage of low income students get extra dollars.”
Dr. Jarrett says it's also helping RPS continue to invest in property tax relief taking some strain off of taxpayers.
“We've seen a nearly $2 reduction in local property tax rates from 2016, the only way we've been able to is because of evidence based funding... that's allowed us to hold the line on local revenue which allows taxpayers to have a much lower tax rate as a result,” he adds.
Attracting and retaining teachers and staff has also been targeted by extra dollars.
“We have a Rockford University Pathway that allows RPS teachers to attend Rockford University virtually for free. We also have a program called our NIU Leap program that allows current employees to get a free bachelors or masters degree to become special education teachers.”
Dr. Jarrett adds the budget shows the state is willing to invest in future generations with additional funds going to support early childhood.
“Between a sustained investment in evidence based funding and the new investment in early childhood, we're really encouraged by what the state passed and grateful to our local legislators.”
RPS 205 and districts across the state will also benefit from a $3 million investment in computer science education.
It's providing an opportunity for every high school student to take at least one computer science course by requirement from the Board of Education set to begin next school year.