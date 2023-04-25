Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker honors world-renowned sculptor Richard Hunt

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker delivered a proclamation honoring world-renowned sculptor Richard Hunt.
First Lady Pritzker declared April 24, 2023, Richard Hunt Day in Illinois.
“Richard Hunt reflects the best of Illinois- a creativity, passion, and care for community and public spaces that makes art accessible to all,” said Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker.
“We celebrate and recognize his work and are deeply grateful that he has contributed one of his creations to the Governor's Mansion, giving our many visitors an opportunity to experience his work for themselves. Richard Hunt Day serves as a call to all Illinoisans to look beyond the conventional and tell their own stories, no matter the medium.”
Richard Hunt was born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, where he began a prolific career as a sculptor and artist.
Over 150 of Hunt’s public sculpture commissions grace prominent locations in 24 states and Washington, D.C.
Hunt has held over 150 solo exhibitions and is represented in more than 100 public museums across the globe.
Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker hosted a cocktail reception at the Governor’s Mansion Monday, April 24, 2023, to welcome Illinois’ cultural leaders attending the “One State Conference and Capital Day” in Springfield.