Illinois film industry breaks record with nearly $700 million in production revenue

Governor JB Pritzker, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and leaders in Illinois' film industry announced Friday that Illinois' film production spending for 2022 was a record-breaking $691 million.
This spending was a $131 million increase from the pre-pandemic record in 2019.
The monetary achievement comes on the heels of the expansion of the Film Production Tax Credit in 2022 that extended the credit through 2033.
As filmmakers keep bringing their crews and talent to Illinois', the state's economy reaps the benefits of production companies supporting local catering companies and restaurants, hotels, drivers, a diverse union workforce, and more.
“Our success in the film and TV production industry is more than just a set of revenue numbers — it means thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“I was proud to extend the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit through 2033 — guaranteeing a prosperous decade ahead for producers, writers, directors, designers, editors, actors, camera operators, and production assistants alike. Our film and TV production industry is a boon for our entire economy, bringing stability to Illinois’ booming film industry and the workforce that fuels it.”
|Estimated Expenditures
|Estimated Wages
|Estimated Hires (non-extras)
|2019
|$560 million
|$350 million
|15,200
|2020
|$362 million
|$230 million
|7,800
|2021
|$631 million
|$373 million
|13,800
|2022
|$691 million
|$403 million
|15,400
One of the improvements made by the General Assembly is the creation of the Film Workforce Development Fund, which fuels the Film & TV Workforce Training Program.
The program was created to increase diversity in the state's film industry and build out a qualified talent pipeline.
The pilot program served about 175 students from seven locations across the state in its first class in 2022.
The program also saw more than 70% students of color and 80% of the program’s participants obtained paid positions on productions after graduation.
Illinois' proposed budget for 2024 allocates $1 million to broaden the program.
“With the success of our inaugural training program, we are energized by our mission to increase workforce diversity in the film industry,” said Chicago Filmmakers Executive Director, Brenda Webb.
“Our trainees have secured Production Assistant jobs on major TV productions with NBCUniversal, Sony TV, Apple TV+, and Disney Global Entertainment, and have worked on independent films and commercials with local production companies including Optimus, Picture North, Quriosity Productions, and Tessa Films. We look forward to the continued partnership with the Illinois Film Office to provide comprehensive training to propel another cohort of trainees to further succeed in Illinois’ rapidly growing industry.”
The State of Illinois is also ensuring that it's a strong competitor for new film productions by delivering the Illinois Production Tax Credit.
This 30% tax credit on qualified production spending, salaries, and an additional 15% on salaries for people who live in economically-disadvantaged areas.
Illinois does not have a cap on these credits.
“There’s no better place than Illinois to film a movie, TV show or commercial,” said DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. “Film production means investment in communities and small businesses, from catering to hotel stays and everything in between. Productions are booming thanks to Illinois Film Office’s efforts to promote our expanded incentives and programs – further solidifying Illinois’ reputation as an iconic filming location.”
The Chicago Film Office, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, guides the city's effort to support all forms of screen entertainment produced in Chicago and is responsible for issuing permits.
In 2022, the Chicago Film Office issued 1,561 film permits and earned more than $575,000 in permit revenue.
The City's industry continues to expand with over 1.8 million square feet of studio space on over 60 stages across the city.
“The City’s recent numbers demonstrate the immense overall economic impact of the film and television industry in the state. The majority of the productions that resulted in our state’s 2022 record-breaking year were those that filmed in the City of Chicago, which remains the leading driver behind Illinois’ film and TV boom,” shared Jonah Zeiger, Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Film Office at DCASE.
“The city and state have an excellent partnership in this area and each play a key role in facilitating this unprecedented economic and creative activity that benefits both Chicago and Illinois.”