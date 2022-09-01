Illinois families can apply for $300 million in funding for energy bills

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity advise families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families program.
All families who meet the program's criteria and provide documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Starting September 1, families can apply online or by visiting their local agency (a list of agencies can be found here.)
“Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy—regardless of their economic status,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s family that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been—and will always be—committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on.”
“Starting September 1st, support with energy bills is available through DCEO’s Help Illinois Families program and all households who meet the income threshold are eligible for support with their utility bills,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia.
“Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level qualify for help, which means a family of four making around $55,000 a year or less is eligible. I encourage all Illinois families in need of assistance to visit our website or call our hotline to learn more and apply.”
LIHEAP provides one-time direct payments to energy service providers on behalf of recipients.
Last year's LIHEAP recipients received an average of $1,330 per household. Eligible income thresholds can be found on this website and below:
|Family Size (Household)
|30-Day Gross Income
|1
|$2,265
|2
|$3,052
|3
|$3,838
|4
|$4,625
|5
|$5,412
|6
|$6,198
The state of Illinois also offers other programs for eligible families including:
- Crisis/Reconnection Assistance: heating-related emergency situations
- Furnace Assistance: may be provided to households that do not have an operating furnace for their residence
- Home Weatherization Program: helps conserve fuel and reduce energy costs while making housing more energy-efficient
- Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program: up to $400 for water and wastewater services based on poverty level
Last year's LIHEAP funding provided a record level of assistance to 302,000 households.