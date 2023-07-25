Illinois expands air quality messaging to educate, protect public health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to make new Illinois-specific guidelines when issuing air quality messages to the public.

The Illinois EPA is integrating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in the state into the Air Pollution Action Day program.

The program looks to expand past the Chicago Metropolitan Area (consisting of Cook and other surrounding counties.)

Air quality messages are a call to action for residents to both protect their health and reduce local contributions to air pollution.

“In recent weeks, as a result of wildfire smoke in the region, Illinois has experienced air quality conditions at levels we have not seen in recent decades,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim.

“In anticipation of future such events, we want to ensure residents take precautions to protect their health and limit exposure when air quality conditions deteriorate. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to Free air quality forecasts and alerts through the EnviroFlash program and to monitor daily and hourly air quality conditions at www.airnow.gov.”

The Illinois EPA issues daily air quality forecasts that are based on the Air Quality Index.

“As Illinois continues to face challenges with poor and dangerous air quality, it is important for residents to be better aware of the air quality forecasts in their community and take the necessary precautions to protect their health and the health of their loved ones,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

“IDPH encourages our residents to be aware and follow Illinois EPA’s air quality forecasts. If you live in a part of Illinois that is experiencing poor or dangerous air quality, precautions to stay healthy include staying indoors, if able, keeping windows and doors closed, and wearing high quality masks when outdoors. These precautions are especially important for those who are elderly or very young and for those with lung or heart conditions.”

Like the weather, air quality can change from day-to-day.

An Air Pollution Action Day will be issued the afternoon before and will run through the duration of the next calendar day.

Conditions that will trigger an Air Pollution Action Day are when air quality is forecasted to be:

At or above the Orange or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category of the AQI for two or more consecutive days in the Chicago Metropolitan Area At or above the Orange or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category of the AQI Statewide or in a majority of Illinois sectors

Guidelines that have been established for issuing Air Quality Alerts to the public are:

An Air Pollution Action is issued by the Illinois EPA Air Quality is forecasted to be at or above the Red or "Unhealthy" category on the AQI for any Illinois sector

When the Illinois EPA issues a special air quality statement, such as an Air Pollution Day or an Air Quality Alert, it is provided to the National Weather Service for distribution through their channels.

People most at risk due to elevated air pollution, including particle pollution and ground-level ozone, are people with respiratory or pulmonary disorders, as well as children and adults who are active outdoors.

Look out for symptoms like wheezing, a fast heartbeat, tiredness, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Illinois residents are encouraged to take actions to protect themselves when air quality is unhealthy, including:

Stay indoors and monitor your breathing, especially if you have heart or lung disease

Keep windows and doors closed

If your air conditioner has a fresh air intake, set your system to recirculate or close the intake

Use high-efficiency filters in air conditioning systems and portable air cleaners

Avoid activities that create more particulate matter indoors, like smoking or burning a candle

If you can't avoid working or other outdoor activities, choose shorter or less intense activities, consider rescheduling, and take more frequent breaks

Consider wearing an N-95 or N-100 mask to filter out particles while outdoors

How residents and businesses can reduce contributions to local air pollution:

Reduce transportation by carpooling, utilizing public transit, walk, or bike when possible

Combine errands to reduce "cold starts" of your car and avoid extended idling.

Ensure your tires are properly inflated

Follow gasoline refueling instructions: do not top-off the tank, don't spill fuel, and tighten your gas cap when done

Use environmentally-friendly paints and cleaning products

Conserve electricity whenever possible

More information is available on the Illinois EPA website and the IDPH website.