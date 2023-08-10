Illinois EPA announces dates of next EV rebate program

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says the next round round of funding for Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program will open on November 1 and run through January 31.

The program offers individuals that buy a new or used all electric vehicle to receive a rebate while funds are available. Those who purchase a passenger vehicle can get $4,000 in rebate or $1,500 for buying an all-electric motorcycle.

Additional eligibility requirements must be meet such as, the vehicle must be bought from an Illinois licensed dealer, the purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date and the rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

For Governor JB Pritzker, the program is instrumental in reaching his goal of one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

“Ever since I signed the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, we’ve distributed millions of dollars in rebates for residents who buy all-electric vehicles," Pritzker said in a news release. "Today, I couldn’t be happier to announce that the next round of the Illinois EV Rebate Program will open November 1st. I encourage all Illinoisans to take advantage of this nation-leading opportunity—helping us reach our ambitious goal of 1 million registered EVs on the road by 2030.”

Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv located at the bottom of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program webpage.