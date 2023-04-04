Illinois EPA announces $27 million for electric school buses in priority counties including Winnebago, DeKalb

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

Illinois EPA announces $27 million for electric school buses in priority counties including Winnebago, DeKalb

  • Updated
  • 0
front of school bus

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced Tuesday $27,023,485 in funding for the replacement of existing diesel school buses with new all-electric models. 

The money will go towards school buses in three priority areas containing multiple Illinois counties, including Winnebago and DeKalb,

The Illinois EPA will also will also fund a portion of new electric charging equipment if charging infrastructure is needed.

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the clean energy revolution—and this latest $27 million in funding for electric school buses will help us achieve our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“This isn’t just a win for our environment—it's a win for our state’s children who deserve a healthy environment from the moment they step onto a school bus. I strongly urge all eligible school districts to apply for this funding as we create a cleaner Illinois, together.”

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the clean energy revolution—and this latest $27 million in funding for electric school buses will help us achieve our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Illinois has committed a significant portion of the VW Settlement funding to electric school buses because they provide a healthier environment for Illinois students,” said Director Kim.

“Through the VW Settlement funding, Illinois has prioritized electric transportation and infrastructure to bring cleaner air to Illinois.”

With this funding opportunity, the Illinois EPA plans to fund projects in these three priority areas:

  • Priority Area 1: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties, Oswego Township in Kendall County, and Aux Sable and Goose Lake townships in Grundy County
  • Priority Area 2: Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties
  • Priority Area 3: Champaign, DeKalb, LaSalle, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, and Winnebago counties

Eligible applicants include school districts that own their own buses or commercial school bus providers.

Purchased buses must serve one of the three priority areas. 

Applications for the Driving a Cleaner Illinois — Volkswagen All-Electric School Buses Notice of Funding Opportunity will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. CST on September 5.