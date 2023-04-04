Illinois EPA announces $27 million for electric school buses in priority counties including Winnebago, DeKalb

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced Tuesday $27,023,485 in funding for the replacement of existing diesel school buses with new all-electric models.
The money will go towards school buses in three priority areas containing multiple Illinois counties, including Winnebago and DeKalb,
The Illinois EPA will also will also fund a portion of new electric charging equipment if charging infrastructure is needed.
“Here in Illinois, we are leading the clean energy revolution—and this latest $27 million in funding for electric school buses will help us achieve our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This isn’t just a win for our environment—it's a win for our state’s children who deserve a healthy environment from the moment they step onto a school bus. I strongly urge all eligible school districts to apply for this funding as we create a cleaner Illinois, together.”
“Illinois has committed a significant portion of the VW Settlement funding to electric school buses because they provide a healthier environment for Illinois students,” said Director Kim.
“Through the VW Settlement funding, Illinois has prioritized electric transportation and infrastructure to bring cleaner air to Illinois.”
With this funding opportunity, the Illinois EPA plans to fund projects in these three priority areas:
- Priority Area 1: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties, Oswego Township in Kendall County, and Aux Sable and Goose Lake townships in Grundy County
- Priority Area 2: Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties
- Priority Area 3: Champaign, DeKalb, LaSalle, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, and Winnebago counties
Eligible applicants include school districts that own their own buses or commercial school bus providers.
Purchased buses must serve one of the three priority areas.
Applications for the Driving a Cleaner Illinois — Volkswagen All-Electric School Buses Notice of Funding Opportunity will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. CST on September 5.