Illinois EPA announces $12.6 million grants for electric vehicle charging stations statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that $12.6 million will be awarded to 10 applicants for electronic vehicle charging infrastructure.
The grants will fund 348 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 87 locations statewide.
“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast a nation-leading EV ecosystem—from EV manufacturing and tax credits for companies and customers alike to a rapidly-growing EV charging infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Today, I couldn’t be happier to announce that, through our remaining VW Settlement money, we are dispersing $12.6 million to build 348 new fast charging ports up and down the state. This doesn’t just expand access for residents and visitors—it also brings us one step closer towards our mission of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050.”
“We are excited to see EV charging infrastructure expanding throughout Illinois, providing much needed access, and complementing the State’s goals to expand EVs in Illinois,” said Director Kim.
“We look forward to announcing additional opportunities to fund EV charging infrastructure through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which will further expand accessibility for Illinois residents and visitors.”
The Illinois EPA is funding DCFC light-duty charging stations at publicly-accessible locations like shopping centers and hotels.
The installations will take place in three priority areas and counties:
- Priority Area 1, 34 sites
- Cook, 6
- DuPage, 11
- Kane, 8
- Lake, 3
- McHenry, 2
- Will, 3
- Grundy, 1
- Priority Area 2, 22 sites
- Madison, 11
- Monroe, 2
- St. Clair, 9
- Priority Area 3, 31 sites
- Champaign, 7
- DeKalb, 2
- LaSalle, 4
- McLean, 4
- Peoria, 2
- Sangamon, 3
- Winnebago, 9
As part of the VW Settlement, Illinois' revised Volkswagen Beneficiary Mitigation Plan (BMP) aims to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in areas where the affected VW vehicles were registered.
The revised BMP takes into consideration areas that do not meet federal air quality standards for ozone and bar a disproportionate share of the air pollution burden, including environmental justice areas.
A list of Grantees in the Stateline include:
|Applicant
|Award
|County
|City
|Site Type
|BP Pulse
|$480,000
Kane
|Carpentersville
West Chicago
Roscoe
|Gas Stations
|ChargePoint
|$480,000
|Kane
Cook
Winnebago
|Elgin
Hoffman Estates
Rockford
|Restaurants
|GPM Midwest
|$480,000
|Madison
Winnebago
Sangamon
|Hartford
South Beloit
Springfield
|Gas Stations
|Pilot Travel Centers
|$480,000
|Will
Madison
Winnebago
|Monee
Troy
South Beloit
|Truck Stops
|Powered Dynamics
|$480,000
Winnebago
|Rockford
Aurora
Algonquin
|Shopping Centers
|Road Ranger
|$480,000
|Winnebago
Kane
LaSalle
|South Beloit
Hampshire
Ottawa
|Gas Stations
|Universal EV
|$407,550
|Cook
Madison
Winnebago
|Hoffman Estates
Granite City
Rockford
|Hotels
|Universal EV
|$407,550
|DuPage
Madison
Winnebago
|Bensenville
Pontoon Beach
Rockford
|Hotels
|Universal EV
|$407,550
|DuPage
Madison
Winnebago
|Bensenville
Alton
Rockford
|Hotels
