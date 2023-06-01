Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued Air Quality alert for June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an Air Quality Alert for June 2, as conditions are expected to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category.
The Illinois EPA has issued an air quality forecast of "Orange" statewide on June 2.
Warm, dry, and sunny conditions, along with increasing drought conditions contribute to increased ground-level ozone.
Ground-level ozone is formed hen emissions of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds from cars, power plants, and other industrial sources, react to sunlight.
The current ground-level ozone levels and predicted weather conditions pose a potential health hazard to sensitive populations.
These include people with respiratory or pulmonary disorders as well as active children and adults.
Sensitive individuals should take special precautions and follow the regimen prescribed by their physician.
Individuals should keep cool and limit physical activity when air quality is low.
Possible symptoms related to sensitive groups impacted by low air quality include coughing or shortness of breath.
Businesses and the public are also encouraged to take steps to reduce contributions to air pollution including:
- Taking public transit, ridesharing, walking, or biking
- Consolidating the amount of errands if driving
- Reducing energy demands
- Avoiding use of gasoline-powered equipment when air quality is elevated
The Illinois EPA provides daily air quality forecasts based on the Air Quality Index that uses a color-coded classification system.