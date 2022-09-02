Illinois Environmental Protection Agency invests over $254 million into wastewater, drinking water projects

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing more than $254 million in water infrastructure loans headed to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth fiscal quarter, April to June 2022.
The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program supplies low-interest loans which fund wastewater, storm water, and drinking water projects.
“The Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund loan programs provide vital funding which enables communities to address ongoing challenges associated with aging water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim.
“This funding provides for the continued protection of drinking water, the proper collection of storm water, and the necessary treatment of wastewater, resulting in an improved quality of life for Illinois residents and protection of our environment.”
April to June 2022 Loans
|County
|Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Lee
|City of Dixon
|The City will line watermain with epoxy liner, install additional watermain and other related appurtenances. These improvements will allow the Village to improve their water distribution system infrastructure.
|
$1,373,015.28
|McHenry
|Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District
|The District will use funds from this loan, combined with a $3,495,600 Illinois EPA Unsewered Community Construction Grant, to provide sanitary sewer service to the 276 single family residences in the Village of Holiday Hills and 29 homes in the Le Villa Vaupell subdivision. The project includes the addition of sanitary sewer and sanitary force main throughout the Village of Holiday Hills and the construction of a new lift station with a wet well, valve vault, and meter vault, as well as a new generator and control building. Residents will be disconnected from their current private septic systems upon connection to the new sanitary sewer.
|$5,292,455.55
|Whiteside
|City of Morrison
|The City will replace and install watermain at various locations throughout the City. The project includes replacing approximately 965 meters with new radio telemetry meter reading units. The water distribution mains are aging, undersized, and in need of looping to improve the water quality and reduce significant water loss. The City also has several outdated manual read water meters which are becoming inaccurate and are labor intensive to read.
|$1,275,665.57
|Whiteside
|City of Rock Falls
|The City will replace aging, undersized, and deteriorated watermain and appurtenances over a 5-year period. This is the first year of the 5-year replacement that will take place throughout the City to improve the water distribution system. The existing water distribution system has some watermains that are over 100 years old. Replacing watermains will increase system pressure and reduce the amount of unaccounted-for water use.
|$1,097,524.94
|Winnebago
|Village of Durand
The Village will install a new three-pump main influent lift station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Additionally, the plant’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, standby influent lift station, and associated lagoon piping will be modified. Watermain will be relocated as part of this work. Lastly, two of the four lagoon cells at the WWTP will be dredged. These improvements will extend the service life of the WWTP, allowing it to handle the increasing wet weather flows seen over the past several years, so the plant can continue to adequately treat wastewater.
|$2,000,000.00
To see more projects in other counties, visit the IEPA's website.