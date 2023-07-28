Illinois Department of Transportation warn motorists of pavement 'blowouts'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As a heat wave settles on the Stateline, the Illinois Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckling on roads throughout Illinois.

“The extremely high temperatures bring the possibility of pavement failures,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, we do have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

Pavement failures, or "blowouts" can occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand , resulting in uneven driving surfaces.

Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

IDOT personnel are monitoring the weather and are ready to respond.

Drivers are recommended to be alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.