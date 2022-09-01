Illinois Department of Transportation seeks applicants for snow, ice removal

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is seeking qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions helping with snow-and-ice removal across Illinois.
Through the department's annual "snowbird" program, IDOT is hiring the positions of Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers.
Employees in these positions help to maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
“The calendar says it’s summer, but we plan for winter weather 12 months a year,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“Safety is our top priority -- we’re asking individuals to consider applying for these positions to help keep our roads and bridges clear during inclement weather. In addition to providing a vitally important service, snowbirds sometimes become full-time employees.”
Applicants are required to have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check.
A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required.
Employees are required to quickly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time including nights, weekends, and holidays.
Applications must be submitted online by September 12.
Paper applications cannot be accepted.
A short, animated video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT's YouTube channel.