Illinois Department of Transportation holds open houses for seasonal employment

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is holding a second round of seasonal employment open houses for snow-and-ice removal positions.
2,536 temporary winter positions are currently open.
Highway maintenance jobs assist with more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter.
Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers and Snow Removal Operators are required to respond quickly to weather situations and work in emergency conditions at any time including nights and weekends.
For job postings throughout the state, visit the online portal.
Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check.
A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.
Open house list:
District 1:
- Northbrook Maintenance Facility
1916 Techny Road, Northbrook
Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Interstate 55 Maintenance Facility
151 East South Frontage Road, Bolingbrook
Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
District 2:
- Milan Maintenance Facility
4128 69th Ave., Milan
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Rockford Maintenance Facility
4109 11th St., Rockford
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Geneseo Maintenance Facility
828 N. College Ave., Geneseo
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Creston Maintenance Facility
5870 S. Mulford Road, Creston
Thursday, Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m.
- Roscoe Maintenance Facility
9988 N. Second St., Roscoe
Thursday, Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m.
District 4:
- Morton Maintenance Facility
1971 N. Morton Ave., Morton
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m.
- Knoxville Maintenance Facility
1393 Knox Highway 9, Galesburg
Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m.
District 5:
- Bloomington Team Section
2621 S. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m.