Illinois Department of Transportation holds open houses for seasonal employment

snow plow

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is holding a second round of seasonal employment open houses for snow-and-ice removal positions. 

2,536 temporary winter positions are currently open. 

Highway maintenance jobs assist with more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers and Snow Removal Operators are required to respond quickly to weather situations and work in emergency conditions at any time including nights and weekends.

For job postings throughout the state, visit the online portal.

Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check.

A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Open house list:

District 1:

  1. Northbrook Maintenance Facility
    1916 Techny Road, Northbrook
    Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  2. Interstate 55 Maintenance Facility
    151 East South Frontage Road, Bolingbrook
    Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

District 2:

  1. Milan Maintenance Facility
    4128 69th Ave., Milan
    Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
  2. Rockford Maintenance Facility
    4109 11th St., Rockford
    Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
  3. Geneseo Maintenance Facility
    828 N. College Ave., Geneseo
    Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.
  4. Creston Maintenance Facility
    5870 S. Mulford Road, Creston
    Thursday, Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m.
  5. Roscoe Maintenance Facility
    9988 N. Second St., Roscoe
    Thursday, Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m.

District 4:

  1. Morton Maintenance Facility
    1971 N. Morton Ave., Morton
    Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m.
  2. Knoxville Maintenance Facility
    1393 Knox Highway 9, Galesburg
    Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m.

District 5:

  1. Bloomington Team Section
    2621 S. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
    Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m.

