Illinois Department of Labor highlights March as National Ladder Safety Month

The Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Health and Safety (IL OSHA) and On-Site Consultation Program are highlighting 2023 National Ladder Safety Month to promote the safe use of ladders.
“Falling from a ladder can lead to serious injury or even death,” said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian, CSP. “The risk of these incidents can be mitigated with proper training, planning, and use of a ladder.”
The American Ladder Institute sets safety standards for the industry and promotes ladder safety at home. Online consumers can find tips for choosing the right ladder, knowing the differences between ladder varieties, and hardware terms.
The U.S. Department of Labor recorded more than 160 deaths connected to ladder use in 2020, the most recent year on record.