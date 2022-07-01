Illinois Department of Human Services invests $10 million in gambling treatment, recovery

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has released the first-of-its-kind statewide evaluation of problem gambling in Illinois.
The assessment reports on the commonality of different types of gambling in the state, the availability of treatment, problem gambling among different groups, and overall attitudes towards gambling.
Recovery options are available through the website WeKnowTheFeeling.org, by calling 1-800-GAMBLER, or by texting "ILGamb" to 53342.
Statewide, the assessment found that 3.8% (approximately 383,000 people) are considered to have a gambling problem.
An additional 7.7% (approximately 761,000 people) are at risk for developing a gambling problem.
IDHS has budgeted $10 million in investments for gambling treatments in 2023.
"It is so important that we have data on the patterns and depth of gambling across the state. I hope this report will be used to advance and expand effective treatment and recovery options for people experiencing problem gambling disorder throughout Illinois,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.
“For those who do struggle with gambling disorder, they seldom seek help and often hide their behavior from family members.”
“These recommendations are based on the needs of Illinoisans identified through this assessment and informed by best practices from other states to provide a strategic initiative for the future of gambling disorder recovery and prevention in Illinois,” said Laura Garcia, Director of the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) at IDHS.
“We are using these findings to develop strategies to increase awareness about problem gambling; support responsible gambling; and expand prevention, treatment, and recovery services throughout the state,” she said.