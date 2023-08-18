Illinois Department of Employment Security announces current rate of unemployment

WREX — The Illinois Department on Employment Security announced the current rate of unemployment Friday.
The rate has not changed and is currently sitting at 4.0%.
This is the lowest level since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The number of unemployed workers was 255,100, also the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic as well.
