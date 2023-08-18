 Skip to main content
Illinois Department of Employment Security announces current rate of unemployment

WREX — The Illinois Department on Employment Security announced the current rate of unemployment Friday. 

The rate has not changed and is currently sitting at 4.0%. 

This is the lowest level since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The number of unemployed workers was 255,100, also the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic as well. 

The U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, slightly fewer than expected but still a sign of a resilient job market. The report also shows the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent. This comes after several encouraging reports in the last two weeks on GDP and inflation. Special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell joined Geoff Bennett to break it all down.
US labor market heats back up, adding 253,000 jobs in April

US employers added 253,000 jobs in April.

