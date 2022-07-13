Illinois Department of Children and Family Services award 72 college scholarships

SPRINGFIELD -- Today the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services awarded scholarships to 72 college-bound current and former youth in care at a ceremony in their honor at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre.
“Graduating from high school is a tremendous accomplishment under normal times, and as you all know, your high school experience has been nothing but normal as you navigated a world that was ever changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, you dug deep, remained determined and found new and creative ways to accomplish your goals,” said Governor JB Pritzker in a video message to the recipients.
“I admire your hard work and dedication, and I am extremely proud of you. I know you will accomplish amazing things in college and beyond. You truly are unstoppable.”
“Our youth have faced many obstacles and uncertainties in their lives and worrying about how to pay for college should not be one of them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith.
“Our mission is to ensure the well-being of every youth in our care, and these scholarships help open the door to the world of possibilities a college education provides.”
DCFS Scholarship Program recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating Illinois state community colleges and public universities.
Recipients also receive a medical card and a monthly grant of $1,273 to offset miscellaneous expenses.
Four scholarship awards are reserved for the children of veterans.
Two scholarship awards are reserved for students pursuing social work degrees in honor of two DCFS caseworkers who died due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.
“The DCFS scholarship was life-changing. Not only did it provide me the means to attend post-secondary education in the first place, it also opened the door to countless opportunities that have directly led to career paths after graduation,” said Gabriel Foley, event keynote speaker and 2019 scholarship recipient.
“The staff supporting this scholarship seriously care about award recipients and work tirelessly to make sure youth have chances to take advantage of all of the opportunities that college offers.”
The DCFS Scholarship Program is available to youth who have an open DCFS case, whose cases were closed or to those who aged out of care at 18 or older.
Youth who are at between 16 and 21 on March 31 may apply.
Recipients are selected based on their scholastic aptitude, extracurricular activities, three letters of recommendation, and a personal essay outlining their reasoning for pursuing higher education.
The department receives, on average, 200 applications each year.
1,600 scholarships have been awarded since the program began in 1971.