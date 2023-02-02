Illinois DCFS offers educational scholarships to current, former youth in care

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is currently accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship program through March 31.
A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to both current and former youth in care for the upcoming school years.
Four of the awards will be reserved for the children of veterans.
Scholarship recipients will receive:
- Up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating Illinois state community colleges and public universities
- A monthly grant of $1,506 to offset other expenses
- A medical card
On average, the department receives 200 application packets each year.
Over 1,500 scholarships have been awarded since the program began in 1971.
“Students who have been involved in the foster care system face a unique set of challenges from a young age that often set them at a disadvantage when it comes to funding their education,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“The DCFS Scholarship Program gives current and former youth in care the opportunity to plan for their future without incurring crippling debt or working long hours that distract from their schooling. It’s a necessary step towards building equity for all our Illinois students regardless of their family background.”
“It’s our mission to provide our youth in care with the resources and support they need to succeed as they prepare to enter adulthood,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith.
“These scholarships will help ease the burden of paying for school and allow them to focus on their studies and plan for their futures.”
“This scholarship has allowed me to reduce my work hours so I can stay focused on school and on getting good grades,” said Rileigh, a 2022 scholarship recipient.
“With this scholarship I’m able to pay my bills, buy groceries, make my car payment and afford other necessities.”