Illinois Craft Beer Week impact on local breweries in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Illinois' Craft Beer Week is underway, and local breweries are continuing to rely on community support.
The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild says the industry contributes about $3 billion to the state's economy and employs between 18,000-20,000 people.
Executive Director, Ray Stout, says local breweries are a driving force for not just state but local economies.
"Entire downtowns have been built around craft beer. If you look at Petersburg, with Hand of Faith, that entire downtown came up around it. If you look at the Rockford area there are three to four breweries out there that are revitalizing blocks and parts of town,” said Stout.
Michael Ryan, General Manager of Prairie Street Brewing Company in downtown Rockford says he is thankful for the communities continued support as the business continues to grow.
"It's very important for local business because we may not have the same outreach as big breweries Budweiser or anything like that so the support from the local community makes all the difference for us,” said Ryan.
According to Stout, the beer market is becoming more competitive with less and less room on retail shelves. This is why Stout urges people to buy beer locally and from local brands.
"There's only so much space on the shelf. As consumers, we need to realize that and continue to support our small businesses, by going out to these breweries or specialty beer stores and buying local products. Because that is what is keeping the lights on in a lot of small towns across the state,” said Stout.
Events are happening throughout the week in celebration of these businesses across the state.
The week will end on Friday, May 26th with the Beer Under The Glass event. 125 breweries will be coming together for a festival at Chicago Union Stations Great Hall. This event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.