 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice
accumulations of two to three tenths of an inch with locally
higher possible near the state line, while total sleet
accumulations up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and possibly downed
tree branches resulting in power outages. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute and likely will
impact the evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest impacts, including the
potential for downed tree branches and power outages, may be
confined to the Wisconsin state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for the possibility of power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Illinois Congressman Foster meets with Mayor of Belvidere to discuss local economy

  • Updated
  • 0
Belvidere.jpg

On February 21, Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11) issued a statement following a meeting with Clinton Morris, the Mayor of Belvidere, Illinois.

"I was pleased to meet with Mayor Morris to discuss the issues important to Belvidere,” said Foster.

“The workforce in the Belvidere area is second to none, and I'll always fight for the workers that are integral to our local economy. I'll continue working in Congress to ensure Belvidere receives its fair share of federal resources to bolster local infrastructure and strengthen the community for generations to come."

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you