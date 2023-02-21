Illinois Congressman Foster meets with Mayor of Belvidere to discuss local economy

On February 21, Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11) issued a statement following a meeting with Clinton Morris, the Mayor of Belvidere, Illinois.
"I was pleased to meet with Mayor Morris to discuss the issues important to Belvidere,” said Foster.
“The workforce in the Belvidere area is second to none, and I'll always fight for the workers that are integral to our local economy. I'll continue working in Congress to ensure Belvidere receives its fair share of federal resources to bolster local infrastructure and strengthen the community for generations to come."