Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood stops by 13 WREX Studio to discuss issues impacting voters

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois Congress Darin LaHood stopped by the 13 WREX studio to discuss issues impacting the 16th Congressional District.
In light of the recent mass shooting in Texas, Congressman LaHood talked about what Congress is doing to keep guns out the wrong hands.
"Obviously there are disagreements on the proper gun control measures that should be put in place so I look forward to seeing proposals that are going to come forth to help address that. I would also say I've been very supportive of further mental health training, mental health funding that's a big part of many of these shooters involves mental health and behavioral health and getting to the root of that so I look forward to continuing to be supportive of those dollars and funding to behavioral health," Congressman Darin LaHood said.
The congressman also discussed the financial health of our country with inflation on the rise.
We don't have enough truck drivers, don't have enough mechanics, don't have enough engineers," LaHood said. "We also got to quit spending money at the federal level, we spent 7 trillion dollars of your money over the last 2 years with COVID-19, quit spending money and get people back to work is part of what we need to do,"
Congressman LaHood also gave his thoughts on the GOP candidates for Illinois' governor race. He said each candidate brings different background and experience to the job.
The Illinois Primary election is set for Tuesday, June 28th.