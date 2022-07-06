Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood reacts to Highland Park shooting, talks gas prices and inflation

ROCKFORD ( WREX) -- Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood stopped by the 13 WREX studio to discuss issues impacting Illinois residents.
Congressman LaHood condemned the Highland Park Shooting, where 7 innocent people lost their lives.
"It was a cowardly act and to have that happen on 4th of July when people are celebrating our independence day in a community like Highland Park it's absolutely tragic,"
Congressman LaHood said lawmakers need to invest in better mental health services.
"If you look at all of these tragedies their all young men they all suffer from mental illness behavioral health issues and those are the ones we need to focus on what we need to do there, LaHood said.
The Congressman also said he's concerned about how the gunman was able to pass 4 background checks before getting a FOID card.
In addition to the Highland Park shooting, Congressman LaHood also addressed rising gas prices and inflation.
"Two years ago we were a net exporter of energy out of the United States, we had gas at $2 a gallon people forget what energy goes into manufacturing products, to food production, to transportation," LaHood said. "The best thing we can do is re-open the keystone pipeline, get back to energy independence, we have 200 years left of oil in this country we should be producing that and not relying on our adversaries in Iran and Venezuela and other places,"
Congressman LaHood said he hopes after the November election to put policies in place that can help bring relief to Illinois residents.