Illinois confirms first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus this year

ROSELLE, Ill. (WREX) — Public health officials say the first positive test of West Nile Virus in Illinois has been confirmed in mosquitoes in the Chicago suburbs.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that a batch of mosquitoes in DuPage County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the first positive test in the state this year.
The DuPage County Health Department collected the batch of mosquitoes on Tuesday, May 24. No human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year.
"This is the time of year when West Nile virus make its annual appearance," says Ammal Tokars, Acting Director of the IDPH. "We remind everyone -- and especially older people and those with weakened immune systems -- to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around their home where mosquitos breed."
IDPH says testing for the West Nile Virus does not include just mosquitoes, but also laboratory tests for dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as sick horses and humans with symptoms of the virus.
The virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly known as a house mosquito, that carries the virus from an infected bird.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and can last from a few days to a few weeks. Four out of five people infected with the virus, according to the IDPH, will not show any symptoms.
Experts say, in rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death can occur. People older than 60 as well as individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of a severe case of West Nile.
Last year, the first mosquitoes to test positive in the state came from Skokie. IDPH says 48 counties reported positive tests from mosquitoes, birds, horses, and/or humans. There were 64 human cases reported by the IDPH, but officials say cases are underreported. Five people in the state died from the West Nile Virus in 2021.
Officials urge the public to follow the three "R's" to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and potentially spreading the virus.
REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.