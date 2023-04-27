 Skip to main content
Illinois Comptroller Announces $350 Million Transfer into Rainy Day Fund

ILLINOIS — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced a $350 million transfer to the Rainy Day Fund yesterday. That new transfer brings the funds balance to a record-high $1.58 billion.

The transfer is part of an $850 million supplemental appropriation from the state legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker that was adopted back in January.

According to Mendoza, this is an entirely different story from 2018, where the reserve account stood at just over $48,000.

Mendoza also announced Wednesday that the state's total accounts payable have fallen to a new low of $478 million, which the state has yet to see since 2008.

