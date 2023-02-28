Illinois communities pick up after tornados touch down

ROCKFORD — Communities in Illinois are picking up the pieces of damage form their neighborhoods after two confirmed tornadoes touched down near the Chicago suburbs.
Those two tornados touched down near Joliet and Naperville.
They knocked down several surrounding objects, including a tree and a fence, and they took other home items, turning them upside-down.
Illinois was not the only state experiencing severe weather as the Western and Northern United States are dealing with another round of rain and snow this week.