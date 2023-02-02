Illinois celebrates special 'Groundhog Day' milestone

Woodstock, Ill. (WREX) — 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the movie, "Groundhog Day," which was filmed close-by in Woodstock, IL.
To celebrate the movie and the holiday, the city hosts the, "Woodstock Groundhog Day Festival," yearly. The festival includes walking tours of locations where the movie was filmed, appearances from cast and crew members, and opportunities to meet Woodstock's own groundhog, Willie.
The event draws guests from cities outside of Woodstock as well, including Ernesto Camarilllo who stopped by because he is such a big fan of the movie.
"I've seen the movie about ten times if not more and I just love the feel of the movie. And I was here showing properties in Elgin so I thought, you know what, 20 minutes drive, why not," said Camarillo.
The event is such a hit with some visitors they come back and experience it more than once, including Rebeca Chirinos who was attending the festival for the fourth time. Chirinos said the feel of it is what keeps her coming back.
"It feels kind of like you are in the movie because it looks exactly like it does in the movie, a lot of it. I like that," said Chirinos.
She also said there are some differences year to year and she continues to expand on her knowledge of the movie with each visit.
"It's nice to see some of the changes as well and learning more about it. Every year I feel like I learn something new," said Chirinos.
The "Woodstock Groundhog Day Festival," runs through this Sunday with different events being held daily.