Illinois Cards for Kids Act provides free library cards to qualifying Rockford students

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Public Library announces that all qualifying Rockford Public School District 205 (RPS 205) students can obtain a Rockford Public Library card, even if they do not live in a "designated library service area."

The Illinois Cards for Kids Act enables qualifying students in kindergarten through twelfth grade to get a library card free of charge.

Read more about the Cards for Kids Act here:

To participate in the program, students aged 5 to 13 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The parent or legal guardian must provide photo identification with:

Current address

Proof of income

Verification of child attending RPS 205 school

Signed copy of the Free Student Certification form, which is distributed by Library Staff

Unaccompanied students 14 years of age or older can be issued a card if they have:

Photo identification (School ID, State ID, Passport, etc.)

Proof of address

Verification of their attending RPS 205 school

Proof of parent/guardian income

Free Student Certification Form signed by a parent/legal guardian

An acceptable proof of income is a recent tax return, recent pay stub, or an IPA form.

An acceptable proof of address is a current utility bill, delivered mail, or a photo ID.

Lastly, acceptable proof of RPS 205 attendance is a school ID, mail from school, or a recent report card.