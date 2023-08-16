 Skip to main content
Illinois Cards for Kids Act provides free library cards to qualifying Rockford students

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Public Library announces that all qualifying Rockford Public School District 205 (RPS 205) students can obtain a Rockford Public Library card, even if they do not live in a "designated library service area."

The Illinois Cards for Kids Act enables qualifying students in kindergarten through twelfth grade to get a library card free of charge. 

Read more about the Cards for Kids Act here:

To participate in the program, students aged 5 to 13 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The parent or legal guardian must provide photo identification with:

  • Current address
  • Proof of income
  • Verification of child attending RPS 205 school
  • Signed copy of the Free Student Certification form, which is distributed by Library Staff

Unaccompanied students 14 years of age or older can be issued a card if they have:

  • Photo identification (School ID, State ID, Passport, etc.)
  • Proof of address
  • Verification of their attending RPS 205 school
  • Proof of parent/guardian income 
  • Free Student Certification Form signed by a parent/legal guardian

An acceptable proof of income is a recent tax return, recent pay stub, or an IPA form.

An acceptable proof of address is a current utility bill, delivered mail, or a photo ID.

Lastly, acceptable proof of RPS 205 attendance is a school ID, mail from school, or a recent report card.

