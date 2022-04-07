Illinois broadcasters join 'Illinois Helps Ukraine' fundraising effort

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Ukrainian families are being upended from their homes not knowing if they'll ever return.
"We know that more than 50% of Ukraine's kids have been forced from their home. Every second that this war continues children become more and more vulnerable," Managing Director, Philanthropy Boards & Operations for UNICEF USA, Beth McCostlin said.
Right now the Illinois Broadcasters Association is joining forces with UNICEF to help the people of Ukraine.
"Hitching our wagons to an organization like UNICEF is not a very tough decision to make ," IBA President, Dennis Lyle said.
IBA President, Dennis Lyle, said it's important to step up and help those in need during a time of crisis.
"Reporting the story of Ukraine is what our viewers and listeners expect of broadcasters," Lyle said. "But rallying behind UNICEF in support of the Ukrainian families is what broadcasters kind of expect of themselves,"
The goal is to raise $1,000,000 with all proceeds going to UNICEF.
"Every penny is going to make a huge difference for children and mothers," McCostlin said.
Beth McCostlin, a Byron native, joined UNICEF more than 10 years ago. They focus on supporting children globally through fundraising, advocacy and education.
"This is what we do and it means everything to see that our fellow Illinois watchers and listeners are chipping in," McCostlin said.
As families leave everything they know behind, there's an urgent need for basic necessities like shelter, food, water, and even medical supplies.
"It's 114 truck loads so far and those are filled with things like oxygen concentrators or health supplies for those hospitals that have been damaged," McCostlin said. "Doing whatever we can to help get those healthcare providers who are still on the ground the tools they need to have safe deliveries for moms,"
With dozens of TV stations and hundreds of radio stations across Illinois, we're hoping to make a difference together.
"Audiences can come together and help us raise that initial goal of one million dollars," Lyle said.
Visit www.unicefusa.org/illinois. to donate now.