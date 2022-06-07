Illinois Bikers Against Bullying provides space for kids to belong and stand up against mistreatment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man from Plainville, Illinois is encouraging kids to stand tall in the face of bullying. He quickly learned the task is far too large to tackle alone. That's why he called on his fellow bikers.
John Woodward, otherwise known as Woody, loves to take a joyride on his motorcycle every now and again. Along the way, he makes sure to stop to give children going through a hard time a boost in confidence.
"We encourage them to be themselves and not let the aggressor control their life," said Woodward. "They are individuals and they can be who they want to be."
Woody is one of the founders of Illinois Bikers Against Bulling, a non-profit spreading awareness on the consequences of bullying while providing a space for victims to belong.
"They hangout with us. We make them a member of our biker community. We give them a vest and a street name," explained Woodward.
"Bullying can be really damaging to a person's self esteem. I experienced it a lot as a kid and there's a lot of self-work you have to do to kind of get out of that," described Marketing and Events Coordinator Kegel Harley-Davidson Chelsea Dadez. "I would have loved to have a big biker that has my back and to be a big biker that gets to have somebody else's back later in life."
Dadez says while bikers are known to be rough around the edges, most have big hearts.
"They bring a little bit of a fun atmosphere with them wherever they go," explained Dadez when describing Illinois Bikers Against Bullying.
Dadez says Kegel is proud to host the non-profit on June 11 because its mission is to accept anyone and fight against mistreatment.
"They are trying to offer people the encouragement and the empowerment to stand up for themselves and be who they really truly are," said Dadez.
Woodward says while building confidence is important so is enforcement which can prevent further bullying.
"The next step is to go to local politicians and get them to start enforcing the state laws," explained Woodward.
Illinois has strict antibullying laws but Woody says more resources are needed in schools to prevent and intervene. So victims don't fall through the cracks and resort to violence.
"Currently, we are trying to fundraise so we can get a facility for kids to hangout all day long if they want," said Woodward.
When asked where this building could be located, Woody says somewhere between Plainville and Rockford.
Woody is inspiring others not to ride to the next place, but to gain confidence along the way.
If you have someone you would like to nominate for Inspiring 815, fill out a form online.