Illinois Bikers Against Bullying holds first-ever rally to raise awareness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A rally through northern Illinois brought many bike riders out to raise awareness for child bullying.
The Illinois Bikers Against Bullying began their first-ever Ride & Rally event in Rockford Saturday.
The non-profit raises awareness on the consequences of bullying amongst children and provides victims a space where they can express themselves and feel like they belong.
Bikers started the rally at Kegel Harley-Davidson in Rockford and rode down to Jaime's OutPost, a restaurant in Utica, Ill. just east of LaSalle-Peru.
Steve Boomer, Vice President of Illinois Bikers Against Bullying, says child assistance is needed for all kinds of bullying.
"We help buy shoes, clothes, king of like a big brother thing," Boomer says. "We are trying to open up counseling facilities now and trying to expand to other states as well. We're fairly new but we are trying to make a big impact out here."
All proceeds from Saturday's event are going to help victims of bullying and raise awareness for the effects bullying has on children.