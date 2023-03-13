Illinois becomes third state to guarantee 40 hours of paid time off

Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed SB208 into law, making Illinois the third state in the nation and first in the Midwest to mandate paid time off to be used for any reason.
The historic legislation provides employees with up to 40 hours of paid leave during a year, meaning that about 1.5 million workers will start earing paid time off starting in 2024.
“Working families face so many challenges, and it’s been my mission to alleviate those burdens in every way I can. Today, we will become the third state in the nation to require paid time off, and the first among the largest states,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Employers benefit from allowing employees to tend to the urgent personal matters of their lives. Workers’ productivity increases, and they often gain greater passion for their job when they can manage the stresses they face outside work. I’m exceptionally proud that labor and business came together to recognize the value of this requirement to employees and employers alike.”
“Life happens. When you don’t have the space to be fully present to help with a family emergency or take care of something you need to attend to, it can be very stressful,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“With this Act, we are protecting wages and providing relief for residents and their families while taking another major step to make our state the best place to live and work.”
Under existing laws, workers are not guaranteed pay when taking time off for sick leave, childcare, mental health reasons, medical appointments, vacation, or any other reason.
This new law applies to every employee working for an employer in Illinois, including domestic workers, but does not exclude independent contractors.
The City of Chicago and Cook County have a pre-existing paid sick leave ordinance in place where employees and employers in those two geographic regions will be subject to those ordinances.
The law will also exempt employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement in both the construction industry and parcel delivery industry.
The legislation mandates that paid leave accrues at the rate of one hour for every 40 hours worked.
Employees will be paid their full wage while on leave and tipped workers will be paid the minimum wage in their location.
An employer cannot require an employee to find a replacement for the leave.
“No one should have to choose a paycheck over their well-being,” said Audra Wilson, President and CEO of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law.
“That’s why we focus on creating a level playing field for women workers with low wages, Black workers and Latinx workers—who in many cases cannot afford to take unpaid leave. This recent victory will have a huge impact on helping all working families.”
“Everyone experiences the need to take time off from work from time-to-time,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.
“Now, under the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, employees will be able to take time to address basic life needs without the threat of losing their pay or their job.”