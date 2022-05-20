Illinois attorney general warns residents of baby formula scam

CHICAGO (WREX) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning Illinois residents about scams as the nationwide baby formula shortage continues to impact families.
According to a release, Attorney General Raoul is urging consumers to be cautious before buying any products from unknown sources, especially online.
“The baby formula shortage continues to impact families across Illinois. On top of the stress of locating formula, people must also be on the lookout for scammers looking to take advantage of families’ desperation,” Raoul said. “I urge anyone affected by this shortage to be vigilant for potential scams that could result in financial losses or – more seriously – the inadvertent purchase of unsafe products.”
Attorney General Raoul recommends that families follow guidance issued by the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau. According to the release, here are tips to avoid baby formula scam:
- Research the business selling the product before you make a purchase.
- Consider how you are being asked to pay. For instance, credit cards provide the strongest protections, while payment methods of gift cards, money transfers or cryptocurrency are indications of a scam.
- Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers.
- Be on the lookout for positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers.
- Be cautious if you discover no indication of a brick-and-mortar address or if the address appears on a Google map as a parking lot, residence or business unrelated to what is listed on the website.
- Misspellings, grammatical errors or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product is often a sign of a scam.
- Be cautious with sellers that advertise on a social media platform that may be communicative only until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they may be unreachable.
Consumers who believe they have been a victim of a scam or price gouging are encouraged to file an online complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau.