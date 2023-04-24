Illinois Attorney General files lawsuit against Freeport salvage yard after fire caused air, water pollution

CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit on April 24 over a January 11 fire at Mowery Auto Parts in Freeport, Illinois.

Raoul's seven-count complaint alleges that the fire resulted in a considerable danger to the environment and public health, air and water pollution, unpermitted open dumping of waste, and open burning of used or waste tires.

The Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit in Stephenson County Circuit Court against Mowery Auto Parts, which is owned by Crossroads Metals Inc., and the landowner, known as Outlaw TBO LLC.

In addition to the complaint, Raoul's office filed an agreed immediate injunction, under which Mowery and Outlaw TBO agree to clean up the contamination of soil and water at and around the facility.

Mowery Auto Parts' location is next to the Pecatonica River.

“While fires can cause extreme loss to personal and business properties, tire fires can also spread dangerous toxins into the air we breathe and the waters we enjoy. Since the facility abuts the Pecatonica River, cleanup from the fire and preventative measures are essential to ensure the adverse effects to the environment in the community are addressed,” said Raoul.

“This lawsuit and agreed immediate preliminary injunction ensure specific actions are taken to clean up contamination at and around this facility.”

The January salvage yard fire burned bailers, tire machines, salvage vehicles, and about 300 used or waste tires.

The fire resulted in the emission of smoke, particulate matter, and potentially other unknown contaminates into the atmosphere.

Local departments spent about four and a half hours and 300,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

Automotive fluids, fire combustion residue, junk vehicles, equipment, and building remains consumed by the fire pose public health and environmental hazards to the local area, including groundwater and the Pecatonica River.

On January 12, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which referred this case to Raoul's office, inspected the facility and found several hotspots where flames has reignited — including a burning pile of tires, burning vehicle, and firefighting runoff.

Also on January 12, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, Division of Arson Investigation determined human error caused the fire.

According to Raoul's lawsuit, the firefighting runoff left a visible sheen along the property and also on a nearby stream that flows into the Pecatonica River.

The lawsuit also alleges a dark, oily substance, which is thought to have been the result of the fire, was seen along the riverbank.

“The Illinois EPA investigation following the fire at Mowery Auto Parts identified significant environmental concerns, including the release of contaminants to the air, significant impacts to the local soil, and to the Pecatonica River,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “This lawsuit will ensure appropriate measures are taken to address those concerns.”

As part of the agreed immediate preliminary injunction, Mowery Auto Parts has undertaken multiple clean-up and preventative actions, including: