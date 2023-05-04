Illinois' assault weapons ban back in effect following judge's ruling

CHICAGO — On Thursday, an Illinois federal appeals judge issued a ruling, allowing the state's assault weapons ban to be enforced.

The ban, which was signed by Governor JB Pritzker back in January, ended the sale, delivery, and purchase of certain firearms and high-capacity magazines.

The ban had been challenged in lower courts where judges have issued injunctions concerning the new Illinois' law.

Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:

"As I have said since the passage of this law, this is a constitutional piece of legislation that was carefully crafted by members of the General Assembly and advocates to keep Illinois communities safe. Although the legal battle will continue, this ruling by the court is a step in the right direction that allows us to keep dangerous weapons off the street.

"I'm thankful that through this ruling Illinois law enforcement can continue to enforce the ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines and assault weapons while this case makes its way through the courts."

