Illinois Appellate Court dismisses Pritzker's appeal, blocking state from enforcing mask mandate in schools

CHICAGO (NBC) — An Illinois appellate court rejected Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of a lower court's ruling against a mask mandate in schools, writing the request is “moot” because the governor’s emergency COVID-19 rules already expired.
The highly-anticipated decision from the three-member panel of the Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court was published just before midnight Thursday.
In their decision, the appellate court justices wrote there is no “actual controversy” to decide.
“Because the emergency rules voided by the TRO are no longer in effect, a controversy regarding the application of those rules no longer exists. Thus, the matter is moot,” the justices wrote.
The justices also wrote, “We note the language of the TRO in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the IDPH in creating provisions addressing COVID-19.”
The decision by the appeals court hinges on a bipartisan legislative committee’s vote earlier this week not to renew Pritzker’s emergency rules, which first took effect in Sept. 2021.
On Friday, February 4th, a judge in Sangamon County ruled against Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools. The ruling allowed schools to make their own decisions on requiring masks.
The judge’s ruling was in response to lawsuits from parents and teachers from over 150 school districts.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an emergency appeal to the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield.
Several school districts across the state, including in the Stateline, already made the choice to walk back several COVID-19 policies.
The state's indoor mask mandate is set to come to an end on Feb. 28, the governor announced last week. Masks will still be required in some other locations as well, such as federal buildings and transportation.